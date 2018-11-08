Ratings: Survivor, Empire and Goldbergs Surge; Million Little Things Eyes Low

CBS’ Survivor this Wednesday delivered 7.6 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, up 7 and 23 percent from Halloween and leading the night in the demo.

Leading out of that, SEAL Team (5.6 mil/0.9) and Criminal Minds (4.5 mil/0.8) each ticked up.

Over on Fox, Empire (5 mil/1.5) was up 19 and 25 percent from its last week’s series lows, while Star (3.7 mil/1.1) rose 12 and 22 percent.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Riverdale (1.36 mil/0.4; get scoop) ticked down, All American (776K/0.3) was steady.

NBC | Chicago Med (8.4 mil/1.2) and Fire (8.2 mil/1.3) each ticked up, with the former drawing Wednesday’s largest audience. P.D. (6.9 mil/1.1) was flat.

ABC | The Goldbergs (5.1 mil/1.3) rose 30 percent in the demo versus Halloween, American Housewife (4.5 mil/1.1) and Modern Family (5.4 mil/1.4; yep, I called that spoiler) each rose two tenths (with the former hitting a season high in viewers), and Single Parents (3.8 mil/1.0) ticked up a tenth. A Million Little Things (3.28 mil/0.7; read recap) ticked down to season lows.

