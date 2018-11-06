The Purge Renewed for Season 2

Who’s already excited for Purge Night 2019?!

The Purge has been renewed for Season 2, USA Network announced Tuesday. The news came hours ahead of the horror series’ Season 1 finale (10/9c).

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated accordingly.

“USA Network is so proud to be the television home for the iconic franchise, The Purge,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, via statement. “The partnership and creative trust of Jason Blum and everyone at Blumhouse Television and Universal Pictures ensured The Purge’s successful transition from film to TV — and, along with Universal Cable Productions, we look forward to digging even deeper into the mythology in Season 2.”

Based on the hit movie franchise, The Purge series takes place in an alternative America, where nearly all crime — including murder — is legal for a 12-hour period once a year. The USA Network adaptation stars Amanda Warren (The Leftovers), Fiona Dourif (The Blacklist) and Gabriel Chavarria (East Los High) and William Baldwin (MacGyver), among others.

The Purge got underway in September with 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.55 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), and across its freshman run has averaged 1.1 mil and a 0.4. As such, it is USA’s top-rated current series, besting the recently renewed Queen of the South, The Sinner and Suits.