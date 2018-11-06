Good Behavior Cancelled at TNT: Read 'Bonus Scene' From Would-Be Season 3

Letty and Javier’s streak of Good Behavior has come to an end. The TNT drama will not return for a third season, executive producer Chad Hodge confirmed Tuesday in an emotional Instagram post.
“I’ve always said I could write about Letty and Javier for 500 episodes,” Hodge wrote. “Their relationship and place in the world live on the edge of something unique and beautiful and I’m more proud of creating their story than anything in my TV career thus far. The experience of making Good Behavior was also the best of my career.”
Hodge thanked the short-lived drama’s cast — including stars Michelle Dockery and Juan Diego Botto — as well as the myriad people working behind the scenes. He also revealed that the last episode of Season 2, which aired on Dec. 17, is “not the ending.” He continued, “Just know that Letty and Javier are out there somewhere… living their best lives (eh probably not lol). But they are alive. Their story continues. Though for now, as Letty would say… BYE.”
Speaking of their story continuing, Hodge also shared a “bonus scene” he wrote, which was intended to be included in a potential third season. He included those pages in his Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
With a heavy heart I have to let you know that Good Behavior will not return for a third season on TNT. I’ve always said I could write about Letty and Javier for 500 episodes. Their relationship and place in the world live on the edge of something unique and beautiful and I’m more proud of creating their story than anything in my TV career thus far. The experience of making Good Behavior was also the best of my career. Collaborating with Michelle Dockery, Juan Diego Botto and the entire cast… with pilot director Charlotte Sieling, producing director Mikkel Nørgaard, and all the episodic directors… with Blake Crouch and the writers… with my producing partners Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements… with our kick-ass creative team and crew… we were one family making this show and it was better because of every person who donated their creative lifeblood. You can see it on display in every episode currently streaming on Hulu. To our fans… our incredible fans around the world: THANK YOU. Thank you for loving what we made, for the letters and DMs and gifts, for the love. If I could keep writing the story of Letty and Javier for you I would. The last episode of S2 is not the ending. Actually I did write a bonus scene for you that would have been in Season 3… swipe left and you’ll see. So just know that Letty and Javier are out there somewhere… living their best lives (eh probably not lol). But they are alive. Their story continues. Though for now, as Letty would say… BYE. #GoodBehavior
Season 2 of Good Behavior, which aired last fall, averaged under 600,000 weekly viewers and a 0.16 demo rating, down 16 and 20 percent from its freshman run. Among all TNT shows — including the about-to-end The last Ship — it ranked decidedly last in both measures.
Its official cancellation leaves TNT with Animal Kingdom (soon to be in production on Season 3), Claws and “TNT’s Suspense Collection,” which opened with The Alienist and will continue with The Angel of Darkness.
TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Good Behavior’s demise. Are you disappointed by the show’s cancellation? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.