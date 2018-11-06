Good Behavior Cancelled at TNT: Read 'Bonus Scene' From Would-Be Season 3

Letty and Javier’s streak of Good Behavior has come to an end. The TNT drama will not return for a third season, executive producer Chad Hodge confirmed Tuesday in an emotional Instagram post.

“I’ve always said I could write about Letty and Javier for 500 episodes,” Hodge wrote. “Their relationship and place in the world live on the edge of something unique and beautiful and I’m more proud of creating their story than anything in my TV career thus far. The experience of making Good Behavior was also the best of my career.”

Hodge thanked the short-lived drama’s cast — including stars Michelle Dockery and Juan Diego Botto — as well as the myriad people working behind the scenes. He also revealed that the last episode of Season 2, which aired on Dec. 17, is “not the ending.” He continued, “Just know that Letty and Javier are out there somewhere… living their best lives (eh probably not lol). But they are alive. Their story continues. Though for now, as Letty would say… BYE.”

Speaking of their story continuing, Hodge also shared a “bonus scene” he wrote, which was intended to be included in a potential third season. He included those pages in his Instagram post:

Season 2 of Good Behavior, which aired last fall, averaged under 600,000 weekly viewers and a 0.16 demo rating, down 16 and 20 percent from its freshman run. Among all TNT shows — including the about-to-end The last Ship — it ranked decidedly last in both measures.

Its official cancellation leaves TNT with Animal Kingdom (soon to be in production on Season 3), Claws and “TNT’s Suspense Collection,” which opened with The Alienist and will continue with The Angel of Darkness.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Good Behavior’s demise. Are you disappointed by the show’s cancellation? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.