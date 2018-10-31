Legacies First Look: Vampire Diaries' Jeremy Gilbert Returns to Mystic Falls

One of Mystic Falls’ (many) prodigal sons has returned. Steven R. McQueen, famous for breaking necks and hearts as The Vampire Diaries‘ Jeremy Gilbert, pops up in the Nov. 8 episode of Legacies (The CW, 9/8c) — and TVLine has your exclusive first look.

Though McQueen stepped down as a series regular midway through The Vampire Diaries‘ sixth season, he made a brief cameo in the 2017 series finale, revealing that his character wouldn’t be straying too far from his hometown. “When we last saw Jeremy, he was lending a helping hand at the boarding school — now he’s someone out in the field, someone Ric can rely on if things take a turn outside the walls of the school,” series creator Julie Plec recently told TVLine.

It’s unclear how exactly Jeremy will become involved with Alaric’s students, but here’s the official synopsis for the episode: “As punishment for breaking the rules, Hope, Lizzie, Josie and MG are forced to participate in a community service project in the Mystic Falls town square. Meanwhile, Landon and Rafael’s attempt at a carefree life on the road takes a dangerous turn when they become unsuspecting targets. Finally, Alaric realizes that keeping secrets from his students may be causing more harm than good.”

Though Jeremy is the first member of his family to appear on Legacies, we know that Elena Gilbert Salvatore (played by Nina Dobrev) has a medical practice in town, thanks to a particularly nostalgic montage in a final-season episode of The Originals.

Your hopes for Jeremy’s visit to Legacies? Thoughts on the new series thus far? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.