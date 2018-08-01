Vampire Diaries' Steven R. McQueen to Reprise His Role on Spinoff Legacies

The Gilbert family will remain well-represented in Mystic Falls.

Steven R. McQueen, who played Elena’s younger brother/cousin Jeremy on The Vampire Diaries, will appear in the third episode of The CW’s Legacies, the next chapter in the TVD franchise, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Like most humans living in Mystic Falls, Jeremy was ignorant to the existence of the undead when we met him back in 2009. But as the years progressed, he found himself in bed with them — sometimes literally, as the late Anna Zhu can attest — until he became a hunter midway through TVD‘s eight-season run. He was last seen helping out at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted in the show’s 2017 series finale.

Premiering on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c, Legacies is set at that same institution, where Hope Mikaelson — the daughter of Klaus and Hayley — will learn to control her tribrid (vampire/werewolf/witch) powers under the tutelage of TVD‘s Alaric Saltzman and Caroline Forbes. It was previously announced that Zach Roerig, who played Matt Donovan on TVD, will also make an appearance in the spinoff.

But before Legacies premieres this fall, The CW still has to close the franchise’s second chapter; The Originals series finale airs tonight at 9/8c. “Fans can expect a lot of emotional surprises and a lot of tears,” series creator Julie Plec says of the finale. “But there’s also happiness amidst the pain.”

