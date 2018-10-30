Ratings: 9-1-1 and Bull Tick Up

Fox’s 9-1-1 this Monday dialed up 5.7 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week on both counts. Opening Fox’s night, The Resident (4.9 mil/1.0) was steady.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Bull (7 mil/0.9) ticked up to deliver a best-since-premiere audience while matching its season high in the demo. The Neighborhood (6.1 mil/1.1) and Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.8) were steady, while Happy Together (4.4 mil/0.8) dipped despite doubling down on Damon Wayanses.

THE CW | Arrow (1.16 mil/0.4; read recap) and Legends (966K/0.3) were steady in the demo, though the latter dipped below a million viewers for the first time ever.

NBC | The Voice (9.3 mil/1.8; read recap) is down a tenth week-to-week, while the Wicked special did 4 mil and a 1.0.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, DWTS (8.2 mil/1.2; read recaplet) and The Good Doctor (8 mil/1.3; read recap) are both currently up two tenths. In a reality where these numbers hold, The Good Doctor will have hit and tied season highs.

