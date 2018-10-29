Dancing With the Stars Week 6 Recap: Which Couple Didn't 'Eek' Out a Pass?

Hey, at least they didn’t get, ahem, boo-ed. Monday’s Halloween-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars sent yet another couple packing. But was it the right couple? Read on (unless you don’t want to know who got the hook), then you can debate it out in the comments.

Going into Week 6, the smart money was on “El Tango de Roxanne” being the last dance that Bachelor in Paradise alum “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile would perform on the show with his pro Jenna Johnson. However, they weren’t the duo that was eliminated. Rather, Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton and her partner, Sasha Farber, discovered that their tango to Elle King’s “Shame” would be their final turn around the dance floor.

That leaves just eight couples in contention for the mirrorball trophy: Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, John Schneider and Emma Slater, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson and, of course, Joe and Jenna.

So, who did you think deserved to be sent packing? Weigh in in the comments below — and don’t worry, Rebecca Iannucci will be back for the next episode.