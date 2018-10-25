Power Spinoffs Are in the Works — Which Characters Should They Follow?

Even after Ghost is toast, the Powerverse could live on. Courtney Kemp, co-creator of the popular Starz series, has signed a development and production deal with the network’s parent company Lionsgate Television that may bring forth a spinoff — or multiple spinoffs — of the Sunday-night drug drama.

Or, as the official Lionsgate release puts it Thursday, she’ll work on “potential projects inspired by the world of Power.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the success we’ve had with Power and I’m excited about expanding our banner and diversifying the types of stories we’re telling,” Kemp said via statement, adding that “I’m looking forward to exploring new ways of writing about my obsession: the intersections of violence, power, sex and romance.”

After Power‘s Season 5 finale aired in September, Kemp said Starz would not let her answer a question regarding whether or not Season 6 would be the series’ last. “But what I can say,” she added, “is that the story is coming to an end.”

Kemp tweeted about the deal soon after it became public:

Heyyyyyyy there #powertv fans….. spinoffs coming atcha… and other series I’m really excited to bring to you…. And no I’m not telling you who survives Season 6! 😈😈😈😈

Thank you… https://t.co/ZOwgrPy7CX — Courtney A. Kemp (@CourtneyKemp) October 25, 2018

So Power fans, it’s your turn to play armchair premium cable exec. Let’s just hypothesize that the spinoffs won’t focus on Ghost — or, at least, not on him as an adult played by Omari Hardwick. If you could greenlight two Power offshoots, on which characters would you have them focus? Choose two characters via the poll below, then hit the comments to let us know the reasoning behind your picks!