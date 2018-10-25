Ratings: Modern Family Tops Survivor for Wednesday Non-Sports Win

Death becomes Modern Family, which with Wednesday’s Halloween-themed outing scared up 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, up 4 percent and two tenths and eking out the nightly, non-sports demo win.

(Find out which “significant character” died.)

Elsewhere on ABC, the nightmare on The Goldbergs‘ street (5 mil/1.3) and Single Parents (3.8 mil/1.1) also each rose two tenths, American Housewife (4.4 mil/1.1) ticked up one tenth and Million Little Things (3.5 mil/0.8; read recap) was steady.

Over on Fox, World Series coverage (11.3 mil/2.8) was down 10 and 18 percent from Game 1’s fast nationals.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Riverdale (1.43 mil/0.5; read recap) and All American (790K/0.3) each ticked up.

NBC | Chicago Med (7.8 mil/1.3) and P.D. (6.7 mil/1.2) each ticked up, while Fire (7.7 mil/1.3) was steady.

CBS | Survivor (7.4 mil/1.4), SEAL Team (5.4 mil/0.8) and Criminal Minds (4.3 mil/0.7) were all steady.

