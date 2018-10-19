God Friended Me, Neighborhood, Magnum Snag Full-Season Orders

CBS is going all the way with three of its rookie series, handing full-season pickups to dramas God Friended Me and Magnum P.I. and comedy The Neighborhood. A network rep declined to say how many additional episodes of each series were specifically ordered, but TVLine is hearing nine for Neighborhood and seven apiece for Magnum and God Friended Me.

God Friended Me, starring Mayor breakout Brandon Micheal Hall, debuted on Oct. 1 with an impressive 10.5 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating — an improvement on both Wisdom of the Crowd‘s year-ago opener (8.8 mil/1.3) and Season 1 average (7 mil/0.9). Its numbers have dipped slightly since, with last Sunday’s episode drawing 8 million viewers and a 1.1 in the demo.

The Jay Hernandez-fronted Magnum P.I. bowed last month to 8.1 million viewers and a 1.2, which was well below the 9 mil/2.0 that Kevin Can Wait/Me, Myself & I averaged in the hour a year ago. In its most recent Monday outing, the show drew 5.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Lastly, The Neighborhood, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, is up 14 percent over CBS’ Monday-at-8 pm performance last season.

The three series join the previously announced FBI as freshman shows scoring full-season orders at CBS.

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect today’s pickups.