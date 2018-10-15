Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage Muses How the HBO Series Will End for Tyrion: 'Death Can Be a Great Way Out'

Let’s get one thing clearer than a glass goblet of Arbor Gold: Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage isn’t necessarily saying that Tyrion Lannister does die in the HBO drama’s upcoming eighth and final season. He’s just saying that there are worse ways to wrap an epic television adventure.

In a detailed Q&A with Vulture‘s David Marchese that covers many topics, including Dinklage’s HBO movie My Dinner With Hervé, the actor is asked how he feels about where the Hand of the Queen winds up by the end of Thrones‘ series’ finale.

“I feel very, very — I’m trying to find the right word. I think he was given a very good conclusion,” Dinklage tells the site. “No matter what that is — death can be a great way out.” (For what it’s worth, Marchese notes that he did not feel that the actor’s comments were meant to suggest that Tyrion dies by the show’s end, “but rather his attempt to leave open the possibility that the character might meet that fate.”)

Dinklage also reflects on his alter ego’s growth since the series’ premiere. Longtime viewers will remember that when we met Tyrion, he was a drinking, whoring layabout. Whereas heading into Season 8 — which won’t air until 2019 — he’s a drinking, sage-advice-giving member of Daenerys’ inner circle.

“He certainly developed a deeper sense of responsibility over the course of the show. He was a pretty irresponsible character to begin with. He used his position as the outcast of his family like an adolescent would,” Dinklage says. “The beauty of Tyrion is that he grew out of that mode in a couple of seasons and developed a strong sense of responsibility. Not morality, because he always had that, but what to do with his intelligence.”

In September, Dinklage’s on-screen brother Nikolaj Coster-Waldau hailed the fact that their characters — along with fictional sibling Cersei (played by Lena Hedey) — had survived at least to the start of the fantasy epic’s final run.

“God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no,” Coster-Waldau said at the time. “The Lannister kids made it to the end.”