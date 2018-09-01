Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Hails Final Season Feat: 'The Lannister Kids Made It to the End'

Whatever else you want to say about Game of Thrones‘ Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion, you’ve gotta give them this: The children of Tywin Lannister have staying power.

In a recent interview series star and Emmy nominee Nikolaj Coster-Waldau acknowledged his alter ego’s surprising ability to evade the drama’s very busy Grim Reaper — all the way to the show’s upcoming eighth and final season.

“It was a surprise,” he told Huffington Post. “God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

Coster-Waldau refers, of course, to Jaime’s twin sister/lover Cersei, played by Lena Headey, and younger brother Tyrion, played by Peter Dinklage, both of whom have evaded death a bunch of times over the course of the series.

Though the actor didn’t reveal much about the show’s upcoming run of episodes — which won’t air until 2019 — he did say that the finale script caused him to pen a note to the series’ writing staff.

“I wrote the writers when I was finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story,'” adding that the episode was “very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for.” (He’s in good company: Co-star Emilia Clarke recently said that sitting down with the finale script “was the most intense reading experience of my life,” while Iain Glen remarked that the episode “satiated my expectations and hopes.”)

But when asked to reflect on some popular fan theories — including the idea that Gendry is actually Cersei’s son or the notion that the baby Jaime thinks is his might actually belong to someone like Euron Greyjoy — Coster-Waldau demurred.

“There are so many theories out there that you comment on one and then it takes on its own life,” he said.