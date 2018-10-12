Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller Join Showtime's Roger Ailes Miniseries

Seth MacFarlane, who not long ago criticized Fox News for its “fringe” practices, will now be involved in Showtime’s limited series about the network’s late founder, Roger Ailes.

The Orville star has been cast in The Loudest Voice in the Room, along with Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller (The Girl), Simon McBurney (The Borgias) and Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders).

Based on Gabriel Sherman’s bestselling book of the same name, The Loudest Voice in the Room will, according to the official description, focus “primarily on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican Party’s de facto leader, while also touching on defining moments in Ailes’ life… including the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end.”

MacFarlane will co-star as Brian Lewis, Fox News’ longtime public relations chief and Ailes’ closest confidant and supporter, while Miller will play Elizabeth “Beth” Ailes, the former NBC News producer who married Roger — 22 years her senior — shortly after Fox News was founded.

McBurney will play legendary media magnate Rupert Murdoch, and Wallis rounds out the group as Laurie Luhn, a volunteer who, under Ailes’ mentorship, rose to head of booking at Fox News.

As previously reported, Russell Crowe will star as Ailes, while Naomi Watts will portray former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

The eight-episode limited series will begin production in New York in November.