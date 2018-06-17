Seth MacFarlane 'Embarrassed' to Work for Fox After Tucker Carlson Urges Viewers to Distrust 'Big News Stations'

Seth MacFarlane is calling out Fox News’ “fringe” practices after a controversial statement made by Tucker Carlson.

The creator of Family Guy and The Orville called out Carlson on Saturday after the cable news personality suggested that viewers of Tucker Carlson Tonight should avoid “the big news stations” and “always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you.” (It should be noted at this point that Carlson and fellow Fox News bigwig Sean Hannity respectively ranked third and first among all cable news shows in May, which would make their network one of those “big news stations.”) In response, MacFarlane scolded Carlson for peddling “fringe s—t,” adding, “it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 16, 2018

While MacFarlane’s tweet in no way threatens to walk away from Fox, losing him would be a huge blow for the company. Back in February, it lost another one of its biggest assets, prolific producer Ryan Murphy, who jumped ship for a blockbuster five-year, $300 million deal at Netflix following word of a potential Fox-Disney merger. As it stands, 21st Century Fox is currently mulling two competing bids by Disney and Comcast for assets including FX Networks (FX, FXX, FXM) and National Geographic channels (NatGeo, NatGeo Wild). Any merger would leave 21st Century Fox with a smaller portfolio dubbed “New Fox,” consisting only of the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox News, Fox Sports and local TV stations.

Your thoughts on MacFarlane’s tweet? Drop ’em in a comment below.