Naomi Watts to Play Gretchen Carlson in Showtime's Roger Ailes Miniseries

Showtime’s upcoming miniseries about Fox News founder Roger Ailes is balancing out its cast with a fairly great addition. Naomi Watts will play former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson in The Loudest Voice in the Room, the network announced on Friday.

Watts joins Russell Crowe in the cast, who signed on to play Ailes back in June. The eight-episode limited series, based on the bestselling nonfiction book by Gabriel Sherman, is slated to begin production next month.

Carlson was a co-anchor on the popular Fox News morning program Fox & Friends before landing her own show on the network. But she left Fox News in 2016 after filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes, accusing him of retaliating against her for rejecting his sexual advances. Ailes resigned as Fox News CEO less than a month later after other harassment claims were leveled against him. He passed away in May of last year.

Watts is best known for her film work, starring in Peter Jackson’s King Kong and Best Picture winner Birdman and earning Oscar nominations for her work in 21 Grams and The Impossible. But she’s also appeared on the small screen in recent years, starring in the Netflix psychological drama Gypsy — which was cancelled after one season — and playing Dougie’s wife Janey-E Jones in last year’s Twin Peaks revival.