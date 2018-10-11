Arrow Promotes Kirk Acevedo to Series Regular for Season 7

Not only is Arrow‘s Ricardo Diaz simply down and not out, he may be back bigger than ever.

TVLine has confirmed that Kirk Acevedo, who in Season 6 recurred as Oliver Queen’s adversary, has been promoted to series regular for Season 7 (which airs on a new night, Mondays at 8/7c, starting Oct. 15).

The upgrade was first noted by Green Arrow TV.

After tormenting Oliver and his loved ones for much of Season 6, Diaz was nearly nabbed during a season-ending skirmish, but Laurel/Black Siren’s well-intended attempt to offer an assist instead (ugh) allowed the crime boss to slip away.

Diaz “is going to come back in a different way than we saw last season,” new Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz promised during our Fall Preview Q&A. “He’s going to be more of the Dragon [character from DC Comics]. We’re going to to see a different side of him I think the fans will be excited about.”

Elsewhere on the Arrow Season 7 casting front, Colton Haynes is back as a series regular, playing Earth-One’s Roy Harper; Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters) will recur as Maya, a scrappy street fighter and thief; Miranda Edwards (The Magicians), Michael Jonsson (Van Helsing) and Holly Elissa (Whistler) will play the Longbow Hunters known as Silencer, Kodiak and Red Dart; and Michael Jai White, Cody Runnels and Vinnie Jones are back to dog imprisoned Oliver as Bronze Tiger, Derek Sampson and Danny “Brick” Brickwell.

