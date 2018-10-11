Blue Bloods Alum Amy Carlson Sets TV Return With NBC's The Village

One year and two weeks after her Blue Bloods character was shockingly revealed to have died off-screen, Amy Carlson has lined up her next TV gig.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Carlson will guest-star on The Village, NBC’s midseason drama that has been likened to “Die Hard in an apartment building.” No, scratch that — it’s “This Is Us in an apartment building.” No character details were made available.

Per NBC’s synopsis, the titular Village is “an apartment building in Brooklyn that appears like any other from the outside but is quite unique inside. The people who reside here have built a bonded family of friends and neighbors.”

Among the series regulars, Michaela McManus (SEAL Team) plays Sarah, a nurse and single mom raising a creative teen; Daren Kagasoff (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) is Gabe, a young law student who got a much older and unexpected roommate; Warren Christie (Alphas) plays Nick, a veteran who’s returned from war; and Frankie Faison (The Wire) and Lorraine Toussaint (Saving Grace) represent “the heart and soul of the building” as Ron and Patricia.

Moran Atias (Tyrant), Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos), Jerod Haynes and Grace Van Dien also star.

An original Blue Bloods cast member, Carlson parted ways with the CBS drama after Season 7 ended, setting the stage for her character, nurse Linda Reagan, to be written out via a Medevac helicopter crash (that mayyybe wasn’t an accident?). Her tombstone listed Linda’s date of death as May 28, 2017 — three weeks after the Season 7 finale aired.