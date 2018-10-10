The Resident Gets Full Season 2 Pickup

More Season 2 episodes, stat! Fox has handed a full-season pickup to The Resident, just three episodes into the medical drama’s sophomore season, TVLine has learned.

The news brings The Resident‘s Season 2 episode count to a full 22. The Matt Czuchry-led drama returned for its second season last month, albeit with a full slate of casting changes: Season 1 cast members Moran Atias (PR chief Renata Morali), Merrin Dungey (ex-CEO Claire Thorpe) and Melina Kanakaredes (incarcerated oncologist Lane Hunter) did not return for Season 2, and Jenna Dewan joined the series in Episode 2 as medical device sales rep Julian Booth.

The Resident debuted in January as a midseason replacement, wrapping up its 14-episode freshman season in May. Fox renewed it that same month for Season 2, which currently airs Mondays at 8/7c.

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the amazing team behind The Resident have brilliantly offered viewers the ability to see the medical industry through a different lens,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox. “We can’t wait to watch the exceptional cast as they continue to roam the halls of Chastain Memorial Hospital.”

Czuchry stars as arrogant doc Conrad Hawkins, a senior resident internist at Chastain Memorial Hospital. The supporting cast includes Emily VanCamp (as nurse Nic), Manish Dayal (as first-year resident Devon), Shaunette Renée Wilson (as surgical resident Mina) and Bruce Greenwood (as chief of surgery Randolph Bell).

Are you happy to log more hours with The Resident? Share your reaction to the news, and your thoughts on Season 2 so far, in the comments.