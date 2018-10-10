TVLine Items: Late Night Goes Live for Midterms, Patriot Return Date and More

Late Night With Seth Meyers is following in The Daily Show and The Late Show‘s footsteps: The program will broadcast live the night of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6, NBC announced on Wednesday.

The special telecast, airing at 12:35 am ET/PT, will feature guest Chris Hayes, host of MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes. Late Night‘s Amber Ruffin will also present a live version of the segment “Amber Says What.”

Meanwhile, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be pre-empted in the Eastern and Central time zones for news coverage.

* Season 2 of Amazon’s Patriot, starring Michael Dorman as a melancholy intelligence officer who works out his issues by writing folk songs, will release all eight episodes on Friday, Nov. 9. Watch a trailer:

* James Cromwell (American Horror Story, The Young Pope) will recur during Season 3 of Berlin Station as a former CIA legend who was put out to pasture and is now revealing information about past missions on a podcast. The spy series returns Monday, Dec. 3 at 9 pm on Epix.

* Michael Keaton (Birdman) and Owen Wilson (Zoolander) will guest-star in an upcoming two-part episode of Documentary Now!, inspired by the documentary series Wild Wild Country and the 2012 feature doc The Source Family. The cult-themed installment, titled “Batsh*t Valley,” kicks off Season 3 on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10 pm on IFC.

* Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) will co-write, executive-produce and star in a potential comedy series about a disgraced New York City councilman who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in search of the American dream, our sister site Deadline reports. The project, which has received a put pilot commitment from NBC, will be co-written by Matt Murray (The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), with Michael Schur (The Good Place) serving as a supervisor.

* ABC has revealed the initial slate of guests for The Alec Baldwin Show: Robert De Niro and Taraji P. Henson will chat with host Alec Baldwin in the Oct. 14 series premiere, and Kim Kardashian West will be Baldwin’s sole guest for the Oct. 21 episode. This season’s other guests include RuPaul, Kerry Washington and Sarah Jessica Parker.

