TVLine Items: Making a Murderer Sets Return, First Wives' Husbands and More

Netflix is returning to the scene of the crime: Part 2 of the documentary series Making a Murderer will debut on Friday, Oct. 19.

In the 10 new episodes, filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos have exclusive access to Steven Avery and his co-defendant/nephew Brendan Dassey, as well as their families and legal teams, during the post-conviction process.

“Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2 we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit,” Ricciardi and Dassey statement in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

* Tom Wlaschiha (aka Game of Thrones‘ Jaqen H’Ghar) will recur during Season 2 of Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as a mysterious foreign operative who crosses paths with the titular character in South America, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will air the live midterm election night special “Democalypse 2018: Let’s Try This Again, America” on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 11/10c.

* Paramount Network’s series adaptation of the 1996 film First Wives Club has tapped Mark Tallman (Rise, Single Ladies), RonReaco Lee (Survivor’s Remorse) and Malik Yoba (Designated Survivor, Empire) as its male leads, Deadline reports.

* Lena Waithe’s TBS comedy pilot Twenties has cast newcomer Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore (The Last Ship), Gabrielle Graham (21 Thunder) and Sophina Brown (Zoo), per Deadline.

