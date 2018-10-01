TVLine Items: Late Show Goes Live for Midterms, Queen Renewed and More

Stephen Colbert is doing it live: The Late Show will be broadcast live on the night of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 11:35 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT), CBS announced on Monday.

This will mark the 18th time that the CBS late-night program has aired live, doing so most recently on Jan. 30 following President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Guests for the Nov. 6 installment are TBA.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* USA Network has renewed the drama Queen of the South for Season 4, to premiere in 2019.

* The View co-host Meghan McCain will return to the ABC daytime talk show next Monday, Oct. 8, after a month-long leave of absence following the death of her father Sen. John McCain.

I will be getting back on the horse ⁦@TheView⁩ Monday October 8th. Thank you all for your patience & understanding ~ “It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward.”

(Thank you to Steve Benson & ⁦@azcentral⁩ for the pic) pic.twitter.com/k82gJCkEqr — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 1, 2018

* Star Trek: Discovery will launch Season 2 in January 2019 on CBS All Access, EW.com reports.

* Emmy winner Merritt Wever (Godless) will headline HBO’s romantic comedic thriller pilot Run, produced by Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and written by her frequent collaborator Vicky Jones, our sister site Deadline reports. The project centers on ex-lovers (Wever and Domhnall Gleeson) who made a pact 15 years ago that if they ever needed to escape life, they could send each other a simple text message, “RUN,” and impulsively disappear together.

* Iconic actress Ann-Margret — who most recently appeared on TV in two episodes of Ray Donovan circa 2014 — will recur during Season 2 of Syfy’s Happy! as Bebe Debarge, a former siren of stage and screen, per Deadline.

* Season 3 of Marvel’s Daredevil (hitting Netflix on Friday, Oct. 19) will co-star Lesley Ann Warren (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) as Mrs. Falb, a woman who is “uncompromising in her beliefs, even if it means making powerful enemies.”

* HBO’s anthology series Room 104 returns for Season 2 with two back-to-back episodes every Friday at 11:30 pm, beginning Nov. 9. Watch a teaser trailer:

