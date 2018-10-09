As far as John Goodman is concerned, the very existence of ABC’s upcoming Roseanne offshoot The Conners says a lot about Roseanne Barr’s character — and it’s all positive.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, where he commended Barr for denouncing her financial stake in Roseanne in order to make a spinoff feasible after her firing.

“She gave up a lot for us to be able to do this show, and I can’t thank her enough,” Goodman said in the interview above, adding that it was “very weird doing the first show without her, because she’s my buddy.”

Though Goodman did not tell Kimmel how The Conners will address Barr’s absence, some details about the character’s exit have already been revealed. In an August interview, Goodman hinted that the Conner matriarch would be killed off — “I guess [Dan]’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” he said at the time — and Barr herself went on to confirm that her character will die of an off-screen opioid overdose, a fate she called “cynical and horrible.”

In his late-night interview, though, Goodman would only say that Barr “is missed, definitely,” and that The Conners will essentially be “the same family, minus Mom.”

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8/7c on ABC. Watch Goodman’s interview with Kimmel above, then hit the comments below with your thoughts.