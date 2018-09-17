Roseanne Barr Spoils Her Character's 'Cynical, Horrible' Fate on The Conners

Roseanne Barr isn’t happy with the way The Conners is handling her character’s exit.

In a podcast released over the weekend, Barr spilled the beans on how the upcoming Roseanne offshoot will write off her character Roseanne Conner: “They killed her. They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

Last season, on the Roseanne revival, Roseanne’s character was shown to be hoarding pain pills in lieu of having expensive knee surgery. But Barr says, “I was never going to have Roseanne die of an opioid overdose. It’s so cynical and horrible. She should have died as a hero, or not at all… It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show.”

ABC had no comment on Barr’s revelations when reached by TVLine. The Conners, without Barr, is set to premiere Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8/7c.

In case you missed it, the Roseanne revival was cancelled by ABC back in May following a racist outburst from Barr on Twitter, only to later be revamped into The Conners, with the rest of the original cast intact. Exactly how the show will deal with Barr’s absence has been a mystery ever since, but co-star John Goodman revealed in an interview last month that his on-screen wife would be killed off: “I guess [Dan]’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”