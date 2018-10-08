Connie Britton's Dirty John Sets Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

There’s flirting with danger, and then there’s inviting danger to move in with you and potentially ruin — and maybe end? — your life.

Connie Britton’s Debra Newell chooses Option No. 2 in the new trailer for Bravo’s Dirty John, an upcoming dramatic series based on the popular Los Angeles Times podcast of the same name. The show tells the story of how Newell was romanced by John Meehan, played in the series by Eric Bana (The Time Traveler’s Wife) who met Newell on a dating website and soon integrated himself into every aspect of her life. Despite Newell’s children’s objections, she eventually found herself completely wrapped up in his web of lies, secrets and manipulation.

Britton posted the trailer on her Twitter feed Monday, adding that Dirty John would premiere on Thursday, Nov. 25, “so Thanksgiving is HANDLED!” she joked.

The video begins with audio from a disturbing 911 call in Newport Beach, Calif., but soon moves to show us Newell and Meehan’s first date. He’s charming. She’s smitten. “John makes me feel so special,” she gushes to her mom Arlane, played by Legion‘s Jean Smart. Meanwhile, one of Debra’s daughters isn’t quite as taken with her new suitor. “There’s something up with my mom’s new boyfriend,” she says… and as the trailer plays on, that becomes the understatement of the year.

John quickly goes from loving partner to threatening bully. “Maybe I don’t know who he really is,” Debra confides in someone. There are surveillance cameras and restraining orders, and then John warns/threatens, “You’re gonna find out what I am.”

Dirty John landed a two-season order at the cable network in January. Bana, like Britton, also will executive-produce the series. Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham will write the first season, and Season 2 will deal with a whole different case.

