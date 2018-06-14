Dirty John Casts Jean Smart to Play Connie Britton's Mother

Dirty John is about to get Smart.

Legion actress and three-time Emmy winner Jean Smart will play Arlane Hart, mother of Connie Britton’s Debra, in Bravo’s upcoming, scripted anthology series, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDImposters Cancelled at Bravo

The series is based on a popular podcast hosted by Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. The TV adaptation, which scored a two-season order in January, follows the title character (played by Eric Bana, The Time Traveler’s Wife), as he romances Britton’s Debra Newell, later pulling her into his web of lies. Per the official logline, the drama will chronicle “the true story of how a romance with Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial and manipulation.”

In addition to playing Legion‘s Dr. Melanie Bird, Smart’s TV resumé includes Fargo, Designing Women, 24, Kim Possible and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. Fun fact: Dirty John will reunite her with Bana, with whom she starred in the film Lucky You.

RELATEDProject Runway Returning to Bravo

Smart’s Dirty John gig, which is recurring, is not expected to impede her participation in Legion Season 3.

Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham will pen the first season of Dirty John; Season 2 will deal with a different case entirely. In addition to starring, Bana and Britton also will serve as executive producers.