Will Brett Kavanaugh Be Confirmed as Supreme Court Justice? Watch Live Stream of Final Senate Vote

Following a long and contentious confirmation process, the Senate will vote on Saturday afternoon on whether or not to appoint Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Nominated by President Trump in July to replace departing justice Anthony Kennedy, Kavanuagh was expected to earn a swift confirmation from the Republican-led Senate. But a bombshell accusation from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her while the two were both in high school threw Kavanaugh’s nomination into serious doubt. Kavanaugh professed his innocence alongside his wife in a Fox News interview, and then after Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her ordeal, Kavanaugh angrily refuted her allegations in televised hearings that captivated the nation. (Matt Damon parodied Kavanaugh’s fiery testimony in the opening sketch of last week’s SNL season premiere.)

Kavanaugh’s confirmation is all but assured, now that swing-vote Republicans like Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia have publicly declared their intention to vote “yes” on Kavanaugh. If confirmed, Kavanaugh will be the second Supreme Court Justice installed by President Trump, following Neil Gorsuch, who joined the nation’s highest court last year, shortly after Trump’s inauguration. Hit PLAY above to watch the vote live (courtesy of NBC News), and drop your thoughts in the comments below.