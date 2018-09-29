The nation has been fixated on the potential Supreme Court confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, which Saturday Night Live capitalized on during its Season 44 debut — with the help of an A-list celebrity. On Saturday’s season premiere, the NBC sketch series mocked Kavanaugh’s recent testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, with Oscar winner Matt Damon portraying the circuit court judge.

Damon first poked fun at Kavanaugh’s aggressive opening statements, joking that he wrote his speech “last night, while screaming into an empty bag of Doritos.”

The cold open also derided Kavanaugh’s reliance on his calendars from high school, which had prompted the real-life judge to get emotional when presenting them to the committee. Damon’s Kavanaugh also sobbed while showing off his “beautiful, creepy calendars,” which featured the hypothetical names of Kavanaugh’s high school friends, including “Handsy Hank” and “Gang Bang Greg.”

“I’m not backing down, you sons of bitches,” Damon yelled at the committee, pointedly adding, “I don’t know the meaning of the word ‘stop.'”

The sketch also featured SNL alumna Rachel Dratch as Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar, as well as regular cast members Alex Moffat as Sen. Chuck Grassley, a prosthetic-wearing Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey Graham and Aidy Bryant as Rachel Mitchell, the little-seen prosecutor hired to oversee the testimonies.

“Although everyone will constantly be referring to me as ‘female prosecutor,’ you can really just call me straight-up ‘prosecutor,’ OK?” Bryant’s Mitchell said.

Watch clips from the premiere’s cold open below:

Now it’s time to hear from Judge Brett Kavanaugh (Matt Damon). #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/dvu1VgJZt5 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018

"Next question, did you ever drink too many beers?” – Senator Amy Klobuchar (@TheRealDratch) #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/2U2GcU9i6r — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018

Just one final question for Judge Kavanaugh. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/C01pUG7JlU — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018

Full video of SNL‘s cold open will be added when it becomes available, and we’ll have a complete recap of the episode on Sunday. In the meantime, hit the comments below with your thoughts on Season 44’s first sketch.