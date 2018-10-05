Ratings: Station 19 Returns Steady, Murphy Ticks Down, SVU Ties Low

Station 19 fired up (see what I did there?) Season 2 on Thursday night with 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, improving on its finale and matching its freshman average.

Opening ABC’s night, Grey’s Anatomy (6.5 mil/1.6) slipped to match its smallest audience ever while landing just a tenth above its all-time demo low. HTGAWM (3.1 mil/0.8) added a few eyeballs week-to-week while holding onto its demo low.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Bang (12.2 mil/2.2), Mom (7.9 mil/1.3) and SWAT (5.3 mil/0.7) all held steady, Young Sheldon (10.6 mil/1.8) added two tenths and Murphy Brown (7.2 mil/1.0) dipped just a bit from its revival premiere.

NBC | Superstore (3.2 mil/0.9, average reader grade “A-“) returned up from its finale while falling shy of its previous season average…. The Good Place (3.0 mil/0.9) ticked down from its season opener…. Will & Grace (3.9 mil/1.0, reader grade “B+”) improved on its finale but was down sharply from its previous season average (5.5 mil/1.5)…. I Feel Bad (2.6 mil/0.7) dropped a bunch of its lead-in but is on par with Great News‘ fall 2017 average… and SVU (4.2 mil/1.0) hit and tied series lows.

FOX | Thursday Night Football (9.6 mil/3.0) is off just 5 and 8 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

