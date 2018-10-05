American Gods Season 2: Neil Gaiman, Cast Tease 'Things Get Worse' For All — Plus: Laura/Sweeney Road Trip!

The God Squad is a tight-lipped group, but the cast and executive producer of American Gods did give up a few Season 2 hints during the show’s New York Comic Con panel Friday.

“I think it’s fair to say that things get worse for everybody in dramatically interesting ways, obviously,” said Gods author and executive producer Neil Gaiman. He was joined on the Hammerstein Ballroom stage by cast members Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Orlando Jones, Crispin Glover, Omid Abtahi, Mousa Kraish and Demore Barnes. (Ian McShane was not in attendance because, as Gaiman noted he’d read in a text from the actor, his doctors were “zapping kidney stones.”)

In addition to showing a teaser trailer for the upcoming season — slated to premiere in 2019 — the panelists offered some insight into the new episodes. Some highlights:

* Laura and Mad Sweeney will go on a road trip “which takes them to some very hot and exotic places,” Gaiman previewed.

* In Season 2, we’ll see previous iterations of Technical Boy, particularly in Episode 6, most of which takes place in the 1930s. “We get to meet the Telephone Boy, who I think at that point has recently taken over from the Telegraph Boy, and Bruce gets to be all of these things,” Gaiman said.

* The EP also added that two of the actors on stage, along with Whittle, had gotten to ride the carousel at House on the Rock, which is not normally available to the public.

* In Season 2, “the majority of our directors were women,” Badaki noted, which was met with cheers from the crowd. “It was just incredible to see.”

* Gaiman said that although he’d been on set for several episodes, including the House on the Rock shoot, much of his time in Season 2 had been spent showrunning his Amazon series Good Omens. But now that that is finished — it’s only slated to be one season — he plans on having a more constant Gods presence in Season 3, should Starz order one.