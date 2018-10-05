American Gods Season 2 Teaser Trailer: 'Is Everyone In Here a God?!'

Strap in, American Gods fans. The carousel at House on the Rock is about to start spinning.

The Starz series released a Season 2 teaser trailer Friday, in conjunction with the show’s New York Comic Con panel. In the video above, Ricky Whittle’s Shadow Moon is coming to grips with the bombshell that was dropped on him in the end of Season 1: Gods are real, and he’s working for one.

Or, as Mad Sweeney puts it in the video above: “You’re in the fairytale now, aren’t ya?”

In a behind-the-scenes video circulated in May, author/executive producer Neil Gaiman previewed that the fantasy drama’s sophomore season would “get darker. Things are going to get more dangerous.” The new trailer backs that up, with scenes of all of the characters in locations both earthly (at one place, Laura lies down in a field of flowers) and fantastical (check out the beach Shadow’s walking on).

“Is everyone in here a God?” Shadow asks at one point, which causes Mr. Wednesday and is Old God cronies to laugh loudly.

At the close of Season 1, Ricky Whittle’s Shadow Moon learned that his eccentric employer Mr. Wednesday (played by Ian McShane) was actually Odin, the god of war from Norse mythology, and Bilquis boarded a bus headed for a tourist destination called House on the Rock. In the 16 months since the finale aired, the series has undergone some serious changes, including the departure of three showrunners (Bryan Fuller, Michael Green and their replacement, Jesse Alexander) as well as cast member Gillian Anderson, and the addition of the character New Media, played by newcomer Kahyun Kim.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts!