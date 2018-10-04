David Boreanaz Defends Buffy Reboot, Gives Blessing to Possible New Angel

Fourteen years after formally hanging up his fangs, David Boreanaz on Thursday found himself once again fighting to defend Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s honor. Speaking on a panel at New York Comic Con, the actor — currently starring on CBS’ SEAL Team — was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming Buffy reboot/revival (let’s just call it a “project” for now), and when the crowd began booing the concept, Boreanaz stepped in.

“Come on, guys, it’s a good thing,” he said. “Let’s just embrace [it]. I’m very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new. … Everybody wants old, they want to go back, which I can understand. You want to see us back in these roles. It’s great, it’s cool, [but] things move on, stories evolve, times change. I think it’s a great opportunity for a reboot like this to show where we are with society now, what you can do with technology. How you can explore those relationships with the same kinds of metaphors. I’m all for it. I think it’s fantastic. Good for them. I hope that it becomes huge and successful, and does what it does.”

Boreanaz even gave his blessing to any actor hypothetically taking on the role of Angel, a part he played from 1997 to 2004 on both Buffy and its spinoff Angel: “If someone can step in my shoes and play my character, f–k, go ahead! I think that’s great, because I ain’t putting on that makeup anymore!”

Of course, Boreanaz might not have anything to worry about. Though the new Buffy project — written by Monica Owusu-Breen (Midnight, Texas) and executive-produced by original Buffy boss Joss Whedon — was first announced as a “reboot,” complete with a black actress embodying a new Buffy, a more recent tweet from Owusu-Breen suggested that it might be more of a revival. This means we wouldn’t be getting a new Angel.

