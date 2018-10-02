ABC has released the first official promo for The Conners (aka Roseanne minus Roseanne), and for a show about a low-income family that just lost its matriarch, it’s… surprisingly upbeat.

Underscored by the song “Life is a Highway” (because why not?), the 30-second promo offers a glimpse of what life will be like for Darlene, Jackie and the rest of the family now that Roseanne is out of the picture. (Roseanne Barr recently revealed in an interview that her character dies of an opioid overdose, though this hasn’t been confirmed by the network.)

Of course, the departure of Roseanne Barr — who was fired in May over a racist tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett — isn’t The Conners‘ only casting shake-up. Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project), who played DJ’s wife Geena on the Roseanne revival, will not return for its spinoff. In her place will be relative newcomer Maya Lynne Robinson. Additionally, Juliette Lewis (Secrets and Lies) will enter the fold as David’s never-before-seen girlfriend Blue.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8/7c on ABC. Hit PLAY on the first official promo above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you tune in to see how the family fares without Roseanne?