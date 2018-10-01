World of Dance: Jenna Dewan Not Returning as Host for Season 3

First, she stepped up. Now, she’s stepping down. Jenna Dewan will not return as the host of NBC’s World of Dance for its third season, the actress announced Monday on Instagram.

In an emotional post, accompanied by a picture of herself on set, Dewan attempted to reassure fans, explaining, “I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible. It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my [NBC] family, [Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo] and everyone involved in this journey. We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I’ve only dreamed of! Can’t wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone.”

Though she’ll be M.I.A. from World of Dance, Dewan will hardly be absent from the small screen. Monday’s episode of Fox’s The Resident marks the introduction of her character Julian, someone “all of the doctors are immediately wary of,” she tells TVLine. She’s also among the ensemble of Netflix’s upcoming musical drama series Mixtape.

World of Dance, whose judges include Lopez — Hough and Ne-Yo — wrapped its second season last month, awarding dance group The Lab with the coveted $1 million prize. (42 percent of TVLine readers felt that top honors should have gone to Michael Dameski.)

Your thoughts on Dewan’s unexpected departure from World of Dance? Drop ’em in a comment below.