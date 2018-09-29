Ratings: Last Man Standing Dominates for Fox, Crushes Its ABC Numbers

Fox’s Last Man Standing revival premiered on Friday night to 8 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, improving greatly upon its previous premiere on ABC (6 mil/1.1) as well as its Season 6 average (6.9 mil/1.2).

In fact, LMS delivered its best demo rating since its Season 2 opener on ABC (which did a 2.0) and led Fox to its highest rated Premiere Week Friday in seven years and its most watched Friday in nine-and-a-half years.

TVLine readers gave Last Man Standing’s premiere an average grade of “B,” with 86 percent saying they will keep watching.

Leading out of LMS, The Cool Kids retained 6.8 mil and a 1.5 (reader grade “B,” with 84 percent planning to keep watching). Hell’s Kitchen (3.1 mil/0.9) matched its previous premiere and season average.

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (5.8 mil/0.7) returned up a tenth from its May finale/series low, but was down a tenth from its Season 2 average. Hawaii Five-0 (7.4 mil/0.9) was up sharply from its May finale, but off a tenth from its Season 8 average. Blue Bloods (8.7 mil/0.9) returned rock steady.

ABC | Truth an Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost did 3.1 mil and a 0.6.

NBC | A Manifest premiere encore drew 3.7 mil and a 0.5, while New Amsterdam‘s did 3.3 mil/0.5.

