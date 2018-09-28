Ratings: Murphy Brown Has OK Start, Grey's Steady With Season 15 Opener

Murphy Brown made no especially newsy headlines with her TV return on Thursday night.

The CBS revival drew 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, giving the CBS time slot its biggest audience since Jan. 4 (and outdrawing any scripted program in the half-hour) while matching Life in Pieces‘ Season 3 demo average.

TVLine readers gave Murphy an average grade of “B,” with 81 percent planning to keep watching.

Elsewhere on the Eye network: The Big Bang Theory (11.7 mil/2.1) slipped from Monday’s special premiere to deliver what looks like its smallest audience ever, while landing just a tenth above its all-time demo low. Young Sheldon (10.1 mil/1.6) dipped just a bit from Monday. Mom (8 mil/1.3) matched its season finale but was down from its previous average (8.8 mil/1.5). And SWAT (5 mil/0.7) tied and hit series lows.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy‘s first hour (7.1 mil/1.9, reader grade “B”) was on par with its Season 14 average, while the second hour dipped to 6.5 mil and a 1.8. How to Get Away With Murder (3 mil/0.8, reader grade “A-“) hit and tied series lows.

FOX | Thursday Night Football‘s premiere on Fox drew 10.1 mil and a 3.3 in fast nationals, up 9 and 43 percent from the year-ago game on CBS.

NBC | The Good Place‘s double-episode opener did 3.3 mil/1.0 and then 2.9 mil/0.9, both down from its Season 2 average (3.2 mil/1.1); readers gave the comedy an average grade of “A-.” The relocated SVU‘s two-hour premiere did 4.7 mil/1.0 (hitting and tying series lows) and then 5.5 mil/1.2 (down a tick from Season 19’s 6 mil/1.3 average); reader grade “B+.”

