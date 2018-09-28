Legacies Photos: Sheriff Matt Donovan Lays Down the Law in Mystic Falls

In these troubled times, it’s comforting to know that there are still things you can always count on — like über human Matt Donovan defending the people of Mystic Falls against… literally anything. The fan-favorite character (played by Zach Roerig) shows up in a new batch of photos from the series premiere of Legacies, the third installment in the Vampire Diaries franchise, which premieres Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c on The CW.

Legacies‘ first episode, appropriately titled “This Is the Part Where You Run,” promises a closer look at the supernatural students of the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted — including vampire-werewolf-witch Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), last seen mourning the loss of her father Klaus in the series finale of The Originals.

Though Matt is the first Vampire Diaries character to make a guest appearance on Legacies — excluding Alaric (Matt Davis), who’s sticking around for the long haul — he’s not the only familiar face fans can expect to see. As TVLine exclusively reported, Jeremy Gilbert (Steven R. McQueen) will pop up in the show’s third episode. Additionally, Caroline Forbes (Candice King) is expected to appear at some point, though she’s absent for a very important reason when the show begins later this month.

