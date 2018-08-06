The Originals Series Finale: More Burning Questions Answered

Now that you’ve had a few days to accept the fates of the Mikaelson brothers, let’s turn our attention to their surviving sisters, shall we?

Because even though Wednesday’s series finale of The Originals gifted both Rebekah and Freya with a happy ending — Bex got her dream of a human life with Marcel, while Vincent agreed to father Freya and Keelin’s baby — certain aspects of their stories were left somewhat open ended.

Let’s start with Rebekah: If you were a little confused by the proposed timetable for her taking the cure — Klaus said something about a few “decades,” while Bex’s proposal to Marcel was a pledge for “100 years” — you’re in good company. We’re turning to executive producer Julie Plec for clarification, and it turns out all roads really do lead back to The Vampire Diaries.

“It’s because [the cure is] in Damon,” Plec explains to TVLine. “Damon Salvatore needs to grow old and have babies and grand babies and great grand babies with Elena Gilbert-Salvatore. At the end of their long Notebook life, when they die side by side, when they’re ready to go, he’ll hand the cure over to Rebekah. When you take the cure out of a former vampire who’s taken the cure, they age [rapidly] and die. Basically, when Damon’s ready to go — which is when Elena is ready to go — that’s when Rebekah will get the cure.”

And then there’s Freya and Keelin’s werewolf-witch baby in the making — at least it could be a werewolf-witch. It all depends on which of the newlyweds chooses to carry the baby, a choice Plec purposely avoided making.

“As a writer, I’m torn,” she admits. “And I deliberately didn’t make that decision in my own head. On one hand, I want the Mikaelson dynasty to live on, so it should be Freya’s. On the other hand, how great would it be to bring a non-bloodline Mikaelson into the family, who may be the future of the whole family becoming better? In that case, it should be Keelin.”

Your thoughts on these lingering threads? Drop ’em in a comment below.