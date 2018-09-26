Daredevil Season 3 Releases Teaser for Wilson Fisk's Return, Storyline Info

“Suiting up” is the theme of the latest teaser for Season 3 of Marvel’s Daredevil (releasing Friday, Oct. 19).

Set to Cody Crump’s haunting “Burn,” the promo shows Wilson Fisk (played again by Vincent D’Onofrio) out of his prison orange and slipping on some ostentatious sharkskin, while Matt (again nursing that icky bloody nose, WTF?) lobs his dress shirt and specs into a fire, having donned his Proto Daredevil togs.

A synopsis for Season 3 was also released: “Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.”

Daredevil‘s first Season 3 teaser was tacked onto the end of Iron Fist Season 2, showing a bloodied Matt in a confessional, waxing super-cynical. “I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law, and in the light of day. But I was fooling myself,” he observed in that clip. “Darkness only responds to darkness. And the thing is, I’d rather die as the Devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

A second teaser found Matt “embracing the darkness, enraged by the evil afoot” and training to resurrect the vigilante inside him.

Daredevil Season 3 marks the Marvel/Netflix universe’s fourth release of 2018, following Jessica Jones Season 2 (in March), Luke Cage Season 2 (June) and Iron Fist Season 2 (September).

