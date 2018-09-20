Daredevil Season 3 Gets Premiere Date — Plus, Watch Matt Train for His Return

Matt Murdoch is getting ready to “let the devil out” in a new teaser for Season 3 of Marvel’s Daredevil, which Netflix has announced will release its 13 episodes on Friday, Oct. 19.

The video above finds Matt — presumed dead in the events of the Defenders team-up series, but apparently found and nursed back to health by nuns, his mother included — “embracing the darkness, enraged by the evil afoot” and training to resurrect the vigilante inside him.

Daredevil‘s previous Season 3 teaser was tacked onto the end of Iron Fist Season 2, showing a bloodied Matt in a confessional, waxing super-cynical about the justness of our world. “I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law, and in the light of day. But I was fooling myself,” he observed in that clip. “Darkness only responds to darkness. And the thing is, I’d rather die as the Devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

Daredevil Season 3 marks the Marvel/Netflix universe’s fourth release of 2018, following Jessica Jones Season 2 (in March), Luke Cage Season 2 (June) and Iron Fist Season 2 (September). Fold in The Punisher‘s November 2017 debut, and that’s five MarvelFlix drops inside of a year.

Make sure to scroll down to get a good look at the Season 3 poster below.

