Daredevil Season 3 Teaser Is All About Darkness, the End of Matt Murdock

Matt Murdock may have (somehow!) cheated death, but he isn’t exactly embracing life in a new teaser for Season 3 of Marvel’s Daredevil.

Tacked onto the very end of the Iron Fist‘s 10-episode Season 2, which released today on Netflix, the 30-second scene finds a bloodied Matt in a confessional, waxing super-cynical about the justness of our world.

“I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law, and in the light of day. But I was fooling myself,” Matt observes, bathed in shadows. “Darkness only responds to darkness. And the thing is, I’d rather die as the Devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

Yikes. Sounds like the gloves are off, which makes sense if you buy into speculation that Daredevil Season 3 will follow the comic books’ “Born Again” arc, in which the presumed-dead Matt is fit to be tied as a costumed someone else scampers around town, giving Daredevil a bad name.

Matt of course (seemingly!) met a grim but accepted fate in the finale of Netflix’s The Defenders team-up, when he urged his teammates to escape to safety while he stayed behind and, in doing so, allowed a medium-sized office building to crumble and tumble down on top of him. In the miniseries’ coda, however, we learned that he (somehow!) survived and was in the care of nuns — his mother, Maggie, apparently among them.

Daredevil Season 3 is set to premiere later this year.