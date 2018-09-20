Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Nabs Title Role in New DC Universe Series

And just like that, a Stargirl is born: Brec Bassinger (Nickelodeon’s Bella and the Bulldogs) has snagged the title role in the 13-episode series, which is slated to bow next year on the forthcoming DC Universe streaming service. The project follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (aka Stargirl), who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes — the Justice Society of America — to stop the villains of the past.

Former DC CCO Geoff Johns — who created Stargirl in the comics in 1999 as a tribute to his late sister — is writing the series and will serve as an EP alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. “There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl,” says Johns. “And after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger. Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.” Fall TV Predictions for 2018-19 Season Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Per the official character description, Courtney/Stargirl is “a smart, athletic and above all else kind” high school teenager whose “seemingly perfect life hits a major speedbump when her mother gets married and her new family moves from Los Angeles, California to Blue Valley, Nebraska. Struggling to adapt to a new school, make new friends and deal with a new step-family, Courtney discovers her step-father has a secret; he used to be the sidekick to a superhero. ‘Borrowing’ the long-lost hero’s cosmic staff, Courtney becomes the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.”

Live-action versions of the character have previously been played by Sarah Grey (on Legends of Tomorrow) and Britt Irvin (on Smallville).

In addition to Bella & the Bulldogs, Bassinger also starred in Hulu’s All Night, and has appeared on The Haunted Hathaways, School of Rock, The Goldbergs and, most recently, CBS’ Code Black.