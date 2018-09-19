Greenleaf Renewed for Season 4

The Lord acts quickly: Greenleaf has already been renewed for Season 4.

The mega-church drama’s renewal, announced Wednesday by OWN, comes just four weeks after its Season 3 premiere. The pick-up follows recent renewals for fellow OWN series Queen Sugar (which is returning for Season 4) and Love Is___ (which is coming back for Season 2).

“Greenleaf is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week with its unique storylines and powerful characters,” Erik Logan, president of OWN, said in a statement. “We are very proud of this show, the incredible cast, producers and crew, and can’t wait for more twists and turns from the Greenleaf family in Season 4.”

Greenleaf‘s third season continues on Wednesday night (at 10/9c) with Episode 5, during which the Bishop and Lady Mae make alternate plans after Clara denies them the check for the IRS bill. Grace, meanwhile, tends to Sophia when a medical emergency sends her daughter to the hospital.

In addition to returning series regulars Merle Dandridge, Lynn Whitfield and Keith David, the Season 3 cast includes special guest stars Patti LaBelle and Beau Bridges.

Hallelujah! 🙌🏾 #GREENLEAF has been renewed for Season 4. Your favorite family will be back in 2019. But first, join us tonight for an all-new episode. pic.twitter.com/8nwMZb06pg — Greenleaf OWN (@GreenleafOWN) September 19, 2018

TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Greenleaf‘s Season 4 renewal. Hit the comments below with your reactions to the news!