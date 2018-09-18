Westworld's Louis Herthum Joins Cast of Renée Zellweger Thriller What/If

Louis Herthum is staking a new claim on TV: The Westworld actor is joining the cast of the upcoming Netflix anthology thriller What/If, TVLine has learned.

Herthum will recur as a character named Foster, but no further details on his role have been made available yet. Additionally, Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters, Red Band Society) will also co-star as Dr. Ian Harris, according to our sister site Deadline. They join a cast that already includes Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, who signed on to headline the series’ freshman season last month. Since then, Castle Rock‘s Jane Levy and Glee alum Blake Jenner have also joined the cast.

Created by Revenge‘s Mike Kelley, What/If “explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things,” per the streaming service’s official description. “Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.”

Herthum is best known as android father Peter Abernathy on HBO’s Westworld, where he was a series regular in Season 2, which wrapped up in June. His other recent TV credits include Longmire, True Blood, Narcos and Lucifer.