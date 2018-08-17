Renée Zellweger to Star in Netflix 'Social Thriller' From Revenge Creator

In what represents her first major TV gig, Oscar winner Renée Zellweger has signed on to headline a new Netflix anthology series from Revenge creator Mike Kelley, TVLine has learned. Titled What/If, the 10-episode “social thriller” explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing bad, bad things.

According to Netflix, each season will "tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life." The streamer declined to divulge details about Season 1's premise/storyline. We can, however, confirm that Zellweger will be playing — spoiler alert! avert your eyes! — a character named Anne.

The project marks Kelley’s first TV gig since parting ways with Revenge at the conclusion of the ABC drama’s polarizing second season. The former Swingtown EP will handle writing duties on What/If and serve as an EP alongside Melissa Loy, Alex Gartner, Charles Roven, Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke. Sources confirm to TVLine that production is slated to begin in early September in Los Angeles.

Zellweger’s film credits include Jerry Maguire, Chicago, Nurse Betty, White Oleander, the Bridget Jones trilogy and Cold Mountain, for which she earned an Oscar for Supporting Actress.