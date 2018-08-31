Glee's Blake Jenner Joins Netflix Thriller What/If Opposite Renée Zellweger

Glee alum Blake Jenner is enrolling in Netflix’s cryptic “social thriller” What/If as a series regular, TVLine has learned. The 10-episode anthology series, from Revenge creator Mike Kelley and starring Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing bad, bad things.

Jenner is set to play a character named Sean… and that’s all the streaming service is willing to divulge.

According to Netflix, each season of What/If will “tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.” The project marks Kelley’s first TV gig since parting ways with Revenge at the conclusion of the ABC drama’s polarizing second season.

Jenner is, of course, best known for his role as Ryder Lynn on the Fox musical-comedy Glee, which ended its six-season run back in 2015. He has since appeared on two episodes of Supergirl, and co-starred in the indie films Everybody Wants Some, The Edge of Seventeen and American Animals.

A timetable for What/If‘s release has not yet been announced, though it set to begin production in early September in Los Angeles.