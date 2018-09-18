Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Key Art Puts a Big Smile on Meredith's Face — Plus, Jo Forms an 'Unexpected Alliance'

Grey’s Anatomy loves to fake us out. So, although we think we know what’s put that smile on Meredith’s face in the Season 15 key art dropped Tuesday by ABC, we can’t be entirely sure.

As you’d expect, the network’s breakdowns of the episodes that make up the series’ two-hour premiere (Thursday, Sept. 27, at 8/7c) offer little in the way of clues. The first hour, “With a Wonder and a Wild Desire” — written by showrunner Krista Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen (Catherine) — features Grey Sloan’s doctors competing to win a new position, Mer being distracted, presumably by you-know-what, and Jo and Alex’s honeymoon going according to plan about as much as their wedding did. The hour also includes Owen and Amelia attempting to navigate their uncertain new relationship just as Maggie learns a big secret — that Teddy’s pregnant, if the promos are to be believed.

Episode No. 2, “Broken Together” — directed by Kevin McKidd (Owen) — introduces Chris Carmack as ortho god Link. In this installment, new doctors “continue to shake up the hospital” as Mer does some bonding with a patient; Jackson, in the wake of making a “life-changing decision… struggles with the meaning behind recent experiences”; and Jo forms an “unexpected alliance.”

Check out the key art below, then hit the comments. Do you suspect that Mer is going to be paired with Link? Who do you think will be Jo’s ally?