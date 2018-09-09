Grey's Anatomy EP Krista Vernoff Says Not to Judge Chris Carmack's Hot Doc by His Cover: 'He Defies Expectations'

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff is so sure that fans are going to love Nashville alum Chris Carmack‘s Link that, rather than spoil his debut in Season 15, “I kind of want fans to discover him,” she tells TVLine. Still, she can’t resist sharing a few details. (He’s just. That. Lovable.) For instance…

“He’s the first ortho god that we’ve had [at Grey Sloan] since Callie, who was an ortho goddess in my mind,” the EP says. Formerly the team surgeon for the Seattle Mariners, Link “brings the confidence of that. And Chris brings his own sense of humor to the set, and that has been really joyful to explore.”

What’s more, Link — whose as-yet-undisclosed full name is a punchline all its own — isn’t likely to remind viewers of a younger Alex or an older DeLuca. “He’s got a different energy than any of the other men in our cast,” Vernoff teases. “It’s fun and funny. And when you look like that, men are maybe disinclined to like you off the bat, but Link is so likable that he defies expectations.”

What do you think? Are you looking forward to meeting Link? Do you imagine he’s the guy for whom Meredith will be falling? Hit the comments with your fearless predictions.