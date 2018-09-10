Grey's Anatomy Shocker: Meredith Has Sex With [Spoiler] in Season 15 Trailer

In Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 14 finale, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) rebuffed DeLuca’s (Giacomo Gianniotti) drunken advances and insisted, fairly matter-of-factly, that she did not have romantic feelings for him. What a difference a summer hiatus can make!

ABC on Monday dropped Grey’s Anatomy‘s first Season 15 trailer, and, in the final moments of the promo, Meredith and DeLuca are seen having sex. “Meredith Grey is very much a part of our Season of Love,” showrunner Krista Vernoff previously confirmed to TVLine. “Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game-changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing. But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson’s] Nathan Riggs left [in Season 14]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman’s] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep.

“The question this season,” Vernoff added, “is not ‘Will Meredith Grey find love again?’ but ‘With whom will she find love?’”

Is DeLuca the character to whom Vernoff was referring? (Our guess? No way.)

Elsewhere in the mildly-spoilery trailer, Teddy (new series regular Kim Raver) appears to drop the pregnancy bomb on Owen and Amelia, and we catch our first glimpse of the two male MDs (played by Nashville‘s Chris Carmack and newcomer Alex Landi) joining Grey Sloan’s rotation this fall.

Press PLAY above, then hit the comments with your snappy judgements ahead of the two-hour premiere (Thursday, Sept. 27, at 8/7c).