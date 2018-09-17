The Talk: Julie Chen's Leave of Absence Extended — Is She Ever Coming Back?

Is Julie Chen on the verge of being evicted from her own daytime talk show? The Talk co-host was once again M.I.A. during Monday’s broadcast, extending her leave of absence in the wake of Les Moonves’ firing into Week 2.

Chen’s continued absence was not addressed by her fellow Talk panelists and guest host Carnie Wilson, who instead discussed Carrie Underwood’s tearful CBS Sunday Morning interview and Mike Seidel’s dramatic hurricane coverage for The Weather Channel at the top of the Monday’s show.

As previously reported, Chen’s decision to sign off of last Thursday’s Big Brother with a not-so-subtle declaration of support for her disgraced husband is going to make it next to impossible for her to resume her day job on The Talk. Moonves, CBS’ longtime CEO, was fired on Sept. 9 after a second wave of sexual misconduct allegations came to light. The next day, Chen announced that she “was taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family,” adding, “I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.” Chen did indeed return to Big Brother, but she ended the episode by telling viewers, “I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Good night.”

Chen’s Talk co-hosts previously discussed their longtime leader’s absence on the Sept. 10 premiere, with Sharon Osbourne confessing, “It’s very embarrassing and upsetting to have to talk about [Julie’s] husband, but… we feel it’s right.” Regarding Moonves, Osbourne maintained, “Obviously the man has a problem.” Sara Gilbert also chimed in, saying that while she loves and supports Chen “always,” this is “an important time in our culture. And just because this hits close to home, it doesn’t change this story. All women’s stories matter. This is very serious and the appropriate actions need to take place.”