Julie Chen Supports Les Moonves on Big Brother Amid Sexual Assault Allegations — Watch Video

Just four days after husband Les Moonves was fired as the president of CBS, Julie Chen appeared on the network with a surprising show of support. The host of Big Brother ended Thursday’s episode by telling viewers, “I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Goodnight.” It was a deliberate departure from her traditional parting words, which don’t typically include “Moonves.”

After 15 years as chairman and CEO at the Eye network, Moonves was fired on Sunday following serious sexual assault allegations leveled against him. Following her husband’s firing, Chen took a leave of absence from her seat at The Talk, beginning with Monday’s ninth season premiere. “I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family,” she said in a statement released simultaneously with the episode. “I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.”

Prior to his firing, Chen released a statement defending her husband against the many sexual assault accusations being brought against him. “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ‘90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years,” she wrote. “Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

